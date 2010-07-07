Matthaus & Halilhodzic in for Cameroon job

Although no official contact has yet been made, FECAFOOT president Iya Mohammed said Germany's most-capped player Lothar Matthaus and former Ivory Coast coach, Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic, were among the leading contenders.

"I've never met Lothar Matthaus but his candidature has been forwarded to us as well as that of former Ivory Coast coach Vahid Halilhodzic and some 10 others," he said.

The 49-year-old Matthaus, who has 150 caps and was World Player of the Year in 1990, has coached several clubs in Europe and one in Brazil as well as Hungary's national team and managed Israeli club Maccabi Netanya until the end of last season.

Halilhodzic, 57, played for Yugoslavia and has coached several clubs after starting out at Raja Casablanca including Paris St Germain. He was sacked as Ivory Coast coach in February after their African Nations Cup quarter-final exit.

Iya added the Cameroon football federation had begun a series of meetings this week to agree a profile which must be met by any candidate with emphasis on offering a long-term contract.

LONG-TERM CONTRACT

"Already, I think we need a new coach who will accept at least a four-year contract," Iya said.

"We must end this series of recruiting coaches on short-term contracts and demanding immediate results. We need a trainer that will spend enough time with the players, know them and build a formidable, strong team."

The FECAFOOT president said he did no oppose recruiting a Cameroonian coach, although such a candidate would have to fit the profile set out and prove beyond all doubt that he could withstand the immense pressure that comes with the job.

"In our country, this job comes with a lot of pressure," Iya said. "I can tell you that even I come under strong pressure every day."

FECAFOOT and Ministry of Sports sources told Reuters the next coach must be "a man with a strong personality" in order "to withstand pressure from within and outside the team".

Cameroon put in a woeful performance at their sixth World Cup in South Africa and failed for the first time to earn a point as they went out at the group stage.

Le Guen was widely blamed for the early exit after a campaign marred by a bitter selection row with the coach and a failure to live up to their billing as Africa's best team.

