Matuidi backs Cavani to keep on scoring

Blaise Matuidi is hoping Edinson Cavani's four-goal salvo against Caen will provide the Paris Saint-Germain striker with the confidence he needs to go on a scoring spree.

Uruguay international Cavani has come under fire this season after initially struggling to fill the boots of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the central striking role at PSG - a position he has craved for some time.

But a goal in midweek against Arsenal in the Champions League and four more, all in the first half, at the Stade Malherbe Caen have provided evidence he is starting to emerge from the Swede's shadow.

Matuidi said: "He already scored against Arsenal and [against Caen] he got four goals so we are really pleased for him. I hope he will keep moving forward.

"We know that Edi is a guy who needs confidence. We know that.

"But he's a very talented player. He scores a lot of goals every season.

"We trust him completely. I know that he will score a lot of goals this year."

Close-season recruit Grzegorz Krychowiak believes Caen walked into a PSG backlash following their frustrating draw against the Gunners at the Parc des Princes.

The Poland midfielder said: "I think we've been a little disappointed because I think we could have won against Arsenal. We had several chances to. Unfortunately we lacked a bit of efficiency.

"The win against Caen is good for what lies ahead. We will keep going."