Matuidi could still join Juventus, says Raiola

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi could still join Juventus in January, according to his agent, Mino Raiola.

The France international had looked set for a move to Turin during the last transfer window but the move was called off, with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi insistent that he did not want the player to leave.

Matuidi stated his disappointment at missing out on a new challenge but has since stressed that he is happy at Parc des Princes and is reportedly considering a new contract.

However, Raiola claims Juve are still angry at missing out on the 29-year-old and denied that talks are ongoing over a new deal.

"[Juve sporting director] Fabio Paratici's still mad at me, but it's not my fault," he told Rai Sport. "We discussed at length, but then the chairman of PSG intervened and blocked the deal.

"Paratici, however, doesn't have to get upset because it's not true that we're discussing the renewal of his contract with PSG.

"It's not easy to take players away from PSG [in January], but we'll see."

Matuidi has been at PSG since 2011, making over 200 appearances and winning four Ligue 1 titles among a host of trophies since leaving Saint-Etienne.