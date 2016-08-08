Matuidi going nowhere as PSG complete transfer business - Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi says the Ligue 1 champions have "not discussed" the possibility of selling midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

France international Matuidi has been linked with a move to Juventus as the replacement for his Manchester United-bound Les Bleus team-mate Paul Pogba, but PSG are keen to retain the 29-year-old.

After announcing the signing of Jese Rodriguez from Real Madrid, Al-Khelaifi told a press conference the club are closed for business in this transfer window.

"The transfer window is over for me," he said. "Matuidi is under contract with us and we have a very good relationship.

"We have not discussed losing Matuidi, who is a pillar of the team."

Al-Khelaifi also expressed his delight with the work PSG have done in the market this off-season.

"I think Jese is our last recruit this summer transfer window," the 42-year-old said.

"We have a good team. We are very pleased with our recruitment."

As well as Jese, the club have signed Hatem Ben Arfa, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Thomas Meunier and Giovani Lo Celso.