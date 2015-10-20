Matuidi predicts PSG success ahead of Madrid clash

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi has predicted a "very good year" for the French giants ahead of the first of two Champions League clashes with Real Madrid.

The two matches are likely to determine who finishes top of Group A, with both clubs having claimed maximum points so far at the expense of Malmo and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Laurent Blanc's men welcome Madrid to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday and Matuidi recognises the gulf in European pedigree between the sides.

“We must be careful," he said. "Real won 10 Champions Leagues not so long ago, they did the 'decima' as they say in Spain.

"Us, we are still far from everything. They are favourites, it's still Real Madrid.

"We will not hide - we have a very good team, a great team. But in Europe we still have nothing, we have not won anything.

"This year we want to do something big and we will focus on that.

"There are many great teams who want to win this competition. There are many parameters to take into account like the draw, of course, but I think it can be a very good year for PSG."

Asked whether topping the group was a priority for PSG, Matuidi added: "Of course. Although in the Champions League, the second in the group is not bad.

"But the fact of hosting the return leg in the last 16 is important. Compared to that, we must finish first."