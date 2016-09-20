Mauricio Lemos explains Barcelona snub

Las Palmas defender Mauricio Lemos claims a move to Barcelona was never really an option for him due to concerns over a potential lack of playing time.

Barca attempted to lure the Uruguayan centre-back to Camp Nou ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but he did not genuinely consider a transfer.

"We are talking about one of the best clubs in the world. At the age of 20 and with the offer on the table, I would not have gotten much playing time," Mauricio Lemos was quoted as saying by Sport.

"I think staying at Las Palmas was the best option for me. Anything can happen in football. I am only thinking about Las Palmas right now and about having the best season possible.

"I always knew I wanted to stay at Las Palmas. I just tried to be calm about it all. I am fine here and did not consider leaving.

"When I joined Las Palmas, I said that I wanted to take the time necessary to grow and develop here. Las Palmas is the perfect place to keep on improving the areas where I need to get better."

The 20-year-old's contract with Las Palmas runs until June 2021.