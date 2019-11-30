Mauricio Pochettino, Nuno Espirito Santo, Brendan Rodgers, Max Allegri and Carlo Ancelotti all candidates for Arsenal job - report

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is a contender for the Arsenal job following Unai Emery's sacking, according to reports.

The Gunners parted ways with Emery on Friday after a run of seven games without a win in all competitions.

Freddie Ljungberg has been handed the reins on a caretaker basis and will take charge of Sunday's clash with Norwich.

However, Arsenal have already begun the search for a permanent successor to Emery, with five men in the frame.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Pochettino and ex-Juventus boss Max Allegri are the two out-of-work candidates for the vacancy at the Emirates Stadium.

And Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo and Leicester chief Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester are flying high in the Premier League and are understandably loath to lose the Northern Irishman, who will reportedly cost £14m to prise away from the King Power Stadium.

Wolves are similarly keen to keep hold of Nuno, who has done a fine job at Molineux since taking control before the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

The Arsenal hierarchy favour a manager with Premier League experience, though, which makes Pochettino the leading contender.

However, it is not clear whether the Argentinian would be willing to manage Tottenham's arch-rivals, particularly as he was only sacked last week.

Mikel Arteta has also been spoken of as a potential target, although The Athletic report that Arsenal are concerned by the Manchester City assistant's lack of front-line managerial experience.

That could also count against Ljungberg, although a positive run of results in the coming weeks could see the Swede appointed on a full-time basis.

Arsenal are currently eight points adrift of the top four and could fall further behind the Champions League qualification spots before their trip to Carrow Road on Sunday.

