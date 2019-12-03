Arsenal hierarchy admire former Juventus boss Max Allegri – but there’s a big stumbling block

Arsenal are considering making a move for former Milan and Juventus manager Max Allegri, according to reports.

The Gunners are on the lookout for a new permanent boss after sacking Unai Emery last Friday.

The Spanaird was dismissed following a run of seven games without a win in all competitions.

Freddie Ljungberg has been installed as interim head coach but Arsenal are more likely to appoint an external candidate than hand the Swede the reins on a full-time basis.

And according to The Athletic, senior figures at the club admire Allegri, who won five Serie A titles with Juventus and one with Milan.

Arsenal favour an out-of-work manager who who is immediately available, which points towards the likes of Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino.

The Gunners hierarchy considered the Italian for the job in summer 2018, before ultimately choosing Emery to replace Arsene Wenger.

Data analysis taken at the time suggested that Allegri was the candidate most likely to sort out Arsenal's defence, which has been a weakness for some time.

However, there are still concerns over Allegri's communication skills, a lack of which was a key reason for Emery's demise.

And Arsenal did not look favourably on his request to bring in nine members of backroom staff, which would disrupt the setup currently in place at the Emirates Stadium.

Ljugnberg took charge of his first Arsenal game on Sunday, but his side were unable to earn their first Premier League victory in almost two months against Norwich.

A 2-2 draw at Carrow Road leaves the north Londoners eight points adrift of the top four after 14 matches.

Arsenal welcome Brighton to the Emirates on Thursday night, before a trip to London rivals West Ham next Monday.

Ljungberg is expected to still be in the dugout for both of those matches, with Arsenal willing to remain patient in their search for a permanent successor to Emery.

READ MORE

Lionel Messi wins the 2019 Ballon d'Or: How we've followed the best player of the last 25 years

Amazon Prime's Premier League fixtures could herald a new age of on demand football. So what will change?

7 managers most likely to replace Unai Emery as Arsenal manager: Allegri, Arteta, Ljungberg...