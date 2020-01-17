May spurred on by past glory as St Johnstone begin Scottish Cup campaign

Stevie May admits he would love to savour that winning feeling once more as he looks to repeat St Johnstone’s 2014 Scottish Cup heroics.

May was part of Tommy Wright’s team as they became the first Saints side to lift a major trophy with their Celtic Park win over Dundee United five-and-a-half years ago.

There has not been much to cheer about of late, with the Perth outfit perched just two points above the relegation zones.

But striker May believes the cup offers a chance to escape from their league worries.

Now he is looking to dispense with opening opponents Morton at McDiarmid Park on Saturday and launch another run to the latter stages.

The 27-year-old told the Saints website: “The first Scottish Cup fixture of a campaign is always one that’s in the diary and one the players and the fans look out for.

“We’re determined to be in the hat for the next round and we’re all looking forward to getting back out there.

“This club has good memories in this competition and hopefully we can go on another good cup run.

“There’s not many better feelings in football than getting your hands on some silverware and it’s something that some players go through their whole careers without it happening.

“It’s a special competition and we’ll just have to take every game as it comes and see where it takes us.

“Over the years the club has done well against lower league opposition and we always take these games seriously. We’ve done our homework and we’re ready to go and put on a performance.”