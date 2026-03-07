How to watch Wrexham vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV coverage of the Red Dragons' latest FA Cup chapter against Premier League opposition

Watch Wrexham vs Chelsea today as the Blues visit the Racecourse in the FA Cup fifth round. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

If Wrexham are minded to produce their latest FA Cup upset with the eyes and cameras of the world trained on the Racecourse today, they couldn't have been drawn against a tougher opponent at a worse time.

Chelsea are on a high. Joao Pedro's hat-trick at Villa Park saw them to a convincing win and the Blues are poised to move into the Champions League places at exactly the right time.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wrexham vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Wrexham vs Chelsea for free

Wrexham vs Chelsea will be shown on the BBC, which means it will be available for free to TV Licence-holders in the UK courtesy of BBC iPlayer.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the UK, you can still access iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Wrexham vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Wrexham vs Chelsea. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Watch Wrexham vs Chelsea on TV in the UK

UK viewers can take their pick of Wrexham vs Chelsea coverage. The match will be broadcast live on BBC ONE in England, Wales, Scotland Northern Ireland.

It will also be available on TNT Sports 2 for TNT Sports subscribers.

Watch the FA Cup and Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch Wrexham vs Chelsea in the US

Along with every other fifth round tie, Wrexham vs Chelsea will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN Select.

A standalone subscription to ESPN Select costs $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year. The ESPN Unlimited package includes everything ESPN has to offer, while Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN bundles start at $19.99.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN Select subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Wrexham vs Chelsea in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Wrexham vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.

Watch the FA Cup on Stan Sport Want every single FA Cup live stream in one place, plus the Premier League and Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in Australia right now, you can still access your Stan Sport subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How they got here

Wrexham

Third round: Wrexham 3-3 Nottingham Forest (4-3 pens)

Wrexham 3-3 Nottingham Forest (4-3 pens) Fourth round: Wrexham 1-0 Ipswich Town

Chelsea

Third round: Charlton Athletic 1-5 Chelsea

Charlton Athletic 1-5 Chelsea Fourth round: Hull City 0-4 Chelsea

Wrexham vs Chelsea: FA Cup fifth round preview

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is used to big matches where there's more attention on who's in the directors' box than what's happening on the pitch, and the Red Dragons can be quite a force with the Racecourse crowd at their backs.

Chelsea represent a new kind of challenge for a new kind of Wrexham. After three successive promotions, Wrexham are clear underdogs more rarely these days but that's exactly what they are in this fifth round tie.

They've pulled off a similar upset before but make no mistake: a Wrexham win here would make one hell of a docu-series episode.

► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2025/26

Chelsea are overwhelming favourites and Liam Rosenior won't let them take their eye off the ball. Expect his team to seek every minor advantage and look out for their huddle taking place over the centre spot at the start of each half.

He won't have picked this up from LinkedIn but the Blues boss will also be very aware that they're being cast as the Garkos Gorgons. Not wanting to be on the wrong side of someone else's story makes for an easy team talk.

It's been a decade since Chelsea progressed beyond the fifth round without making it to the last four. Since 2016, the west London side have played in four FA Cup finals, winning once.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wrexham 1-3 Chelsea

Wrexham might well have it in them to grab the first goal but Chelsea have proven this week that they can overcome that kind of setback away from home.