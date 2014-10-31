Mazzarri focused on Inter Milan performances

The San Siro outfit have struggled to hit form in the early part of the campaign and the 1-0 victories over Cesena and Sampdoria were their first in succession in the league this term.

However, Mazzarri insists making it three in a row is not his priority when Inter visit basement club Parma on Saturday.

"We're not thinking about that, we're not thinking about anything besides improving," he said. "Parma have picked up fewer points than they've deserved, they're a good team. I trust in our growth.

"We still need to improve our mentality and start in the right way from the outset.

"I think we've seen the sort of team I want to see here over the last three games.

"We are Inter, we need to think like Inter. If we perform well, we'll make life hard for anyone.

"The lads are united and have belief, we're all pulling in the same direction. That shows we're working well."

Inter have been hit by a number of injuries this season, but Mazzarri is hopeful of having Hernanes available for selection this weekend.

"We're doing everything to get Hernanes fit," he added. "I want to take him to Parma."