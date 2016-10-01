Mazzarri hails positive reaction

Walter Mazzarri praised the reaction his Watford side showed to Monday's disappointing loss at Burnley as they twice came from behind to earn a point against Bournemouth at Vicarage Road.

Callum Wilson gave the visitors the lead after 31 minutes, but Troy Deeney levelled things up early in the second half and substitute Isaac Success made it 2-2 three minute after Joshua King restored Bournemouth's advantage.

Eddie Howe's men also struck the woodwork three times, however, leaving Mazzarri to admit that he was happy to have seen his side secure a share of the spoils in the Premier League encounter.

"I was very happy with the way the team played and especially the way they reacted to the game at Burnley," he said.

"Of course there were a few moments during the game where if our concentration had been better, we would have ended up with the three points, but I'm very happy with the performance and one point is okay.

"I was disappointed that we were behind at half time because they scored with what was basically their first ball into our penalty area.

"We didn't deserve to go 1-0 down in the first half.

"But playing the way we were playing, we knew that we'd be able to come back and we had a very good second half."

Deeney marked his 250th league appearance for the hosts by bagging his 99th club goal, while Success capped an impressive cameo off the bench by glancing home a superb header from a Jose Holebas free-kick.

And Mazzarri was full of praise for both men.

"I'm very happy for Troy and I'm really looking forward to him reaching the 100-mark with us in the Premier League this season," he said.

"Isaac deserved [his goal] because every time he comes on, he shows that he is a very good player and gives a big hand to the team.

"I'm very happy for him and the whole team that he scored."

The Italian went on to claim that although he was disappointed not to have marked his 55th birthday with a win, his side's overall performance was an encouraging one.

"I would have loved three points, but I'm very happy with one," he said.

"The team showed a good reaction to Burnley and they showed on the pitch what we had worked hard on in training during the week."

The result leaves Watford in 11th place heading into the international break, after which they face an away trip to Middlesbrough.