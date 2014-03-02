Mazzarri pleased with Inter Milan progress

Inter have lost just one of their last six Serie A matches - a 3-1 defeat to leaders Juventus - and sit fifth in the top flight after their stalemate at the Stadio Olimpico.

Mazzarri, who arrived at the club in May, has been pleased with the promise shown by his side and believes it will help him in shaping the squad for next season.

"This year is for me to assess the squad. The lads have to prove themselves and every match provides extra info," Mazzarri told Sky Italia.

"We'll add everything up at the end then look at who stays and all the rest of it. Our target for the moment is to finish as high as possible."

Despite their solid recent form, Inter have drawn four of their last eight Serie A matches, and Mazzarri claims they been unfortunate not to pick up more points in their bid for European football.

With Inter occupying the final UEFA Europa League spot ahead of their final 12 matches, the 52-year-old feels progress is being made from their ninth-place finish last time out.

"If you look at the draws we've had at home recently, they're the sort of games where it only takes one goal to win it, but against Cagliari we hit the bar and there have been games we've dominated with 14 or 15 corners but not been able to win," he added.

"We just needed someone to stick a leg out and poke one home to get the three points, yet in terms of our play the team is doing really well."