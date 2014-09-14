Mazzarri praises 'ideal' football from Inter

Mauro Icardi netted a hat-trick as the home side registered their first league win of the season, with Mateo Kovacic, Fredy Guarin and a Pablo Daniel Osvaldo brace accounting for the rest of the goals at San Siro.

The result came almost exactly a year after Inter beat Sassuolo by the same scoreline on the road last season.

And Mazzarri, whose side drew 0-0 on the opening weekend, believes his players are beginning to show their potential.

"We had already ended last season with this style of football, though a few players have changed," he is quoted as telling Sky Sport Italia. "I said during the week that the wide midfielders had to pressure quickly and push forward, be aggressive, as that is the football I like.

"Playing in this way and with this tempo is the ideal of football in my view. We hope to continue like this.

"Our objective is to always maintain this attitude, determination and aggression on the field.

"We need to be fast, move the ball around quickly and not give our opponents the time to think."

Mazzarri reserved special praise for Kovacic, who played a key role in the build-up to two goals in addition to scoring his first in Serie A.

"For a while now he has understood how to play in Italian football, so he defends and attacks when needed, covering runs and going to get the ball, pressuring opponents," he added. "[Gary] Medel was also fantastic today and to attack with six players we need someone like him to protect the defence. He provides balance.

"If the entire team plays this way and contributes, then we can use this system against the biggest clubs.

"I'm sorry we keep beating them 7-0, but Sassuolo are a very good side.

"I am more optimistic this year because many of the lads have already known me for 12 months and therefore have a better concept of my ideas. The lads are motivated and I am convinced this side has the right spirit."