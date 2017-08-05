Mbappe has never said he wants to leave Monaco - Vasilyev

Kylian Mbappe has never expressed a desire to leave Monaco, vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has insisted.

Monaco have seen a number of stars from their incredible 2016-17 title-winning campaign leave the principality ahead of the new season.

Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy have all left for the Premier League, while Valere Germain has joined Marseille.

But Mbappe, Monaco's teenage crown jewel, remains at the club despite intense speculation linking him with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Monaco are in talks with Mbappe over the possibility of a new contract at Stade Louis II, and Vasilyev told reporters: "We're still in discussions with him, it's not a simple matter of money, it's more complicated.

"I would like to keep him, but both sides have to agree, not just the club.

"He is currently thinking about the sporting project, it's all normal.

"He has never expressed a desire to leave."

Monaco opened the defence of their Ligue 1 title with a 3-2 victory over Toulouse on Friday.