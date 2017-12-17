Mbappe pips Martial to Telefoot Trophy

Kylian Mbappe has been named the winner of the 2017 Telefoot Trophy, an award for the best young French footballer.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker had a breakthrough year, his goals firing Monaco to the semi-finals of the Champions League semi-finals and the Ligue 1 title.

Mbappe, 18, earned a move to French giants PSG on an initial loan deal and has scored seven league goals so far this season, hitting the net four times in his last five appearances in all competitions.

"Yes, one more trophy, we are never satisfied," Mbappe said. "It is always a pleasure and an honour to win this prize, it is a great satisfaction and I hope to have others.

"I think winning the league with Monaco and this transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, these are two things that have a major place in my 2017. These are also things that have allowed me to win this prize."

Meilleur Espoir Français de l'année 2017 . December 17, 2017

Finishing in second place behind Mbappe was Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, who has come in from the cold to make a fine impression this campaign under Jose Mourinho.

Marseille attacking midfielder Maxime Lopez finished in third place in the voting for the award, which was won by Celtic striker Moussa Dembele in 2016.