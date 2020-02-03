Mbwana Samatta makes Tanzania the 100th nation with a Premier League goalscorer

Mbwana Samatta’s debut goal for Aston Villa on Saturday made Tanzania the 100th nation with a Premier League goalscorer.

The striker headed home in the second half of his side’s defeat at Bournemouth to bring up the landmark.

It was the second new nationality added to the list this season, after Cuba’s Onel Hernandez netted for Norwich against Manchester United in October – here, the PA news agency looks back at the century of nations represented.

1 England

It's Saturday 15th August 1992 – the day Brian Deane scored the first #PL goal…#PLMomentspic.twitter.com/QJGYVdSKDC— Premier League (@premierleague) September 26, 2016

First scorer: Brian Deane, August 15, 1992

Top scorer: Alan Shearer 260

Total scorers: 839

Deane scored the rebranded league’s first ever goal, for Sheffield United against Manchester United, while Shearer remains its record scorer.

2 Wales

First scorer: Barry Horne, August 15, 1992

Top scorer: Ryan Giggs 109

Total scorers: 69

3 Montserrat

First scorer: Ruel Fox, August 15, 1992 (82min)

Top scorer: Ruel Fox 36

Total scorers: 1

The former England B international became Montserrat player-coach in 2004, meaning a rewriting of the Premier League record books and three nations scoring on day one.

4 Scotland

First scorer: Graeme Sharp, August 19, 1992

Top scorer: Duncan Ferguson 68

Total scorers: 113

5 Republic of Ireland

Eddie McGoldrick celebrates scoring for Crystal Palace (Sean Dempsey/PA)

First scorer: Eddie McGoldrick, August 19, 1992

Top scorer: Robbie Keane 126

Total scorers: 102

6 Poland

First scorer: Robert Warzycha, August 19, 1992

Top scorer: Jan Bednarek 2

Total scorers: 3

7 Norway

First scorer: Gunnar Halle, August 22, 1992

Top scorer: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 91

Total scorers: 36

8 Northern Ireland

First scorer: Danny Wilson, August 22, 1992

Top scorer: Iain Dowie 33

Total scorers: 35

Wilson completed the set of home nations.

9 Sweden

First scorer: Anders Limpar, August 23, 1992

Top scorer: Fredrik Ljungberg 48

Total scorers: 31

10 France

Eric Cantona celebrates scoring for Manchester United (PA)

First scorer: Eric Cantona, August 25, 1992

Top scorer: Thierry Henry 175

Total scorers: 125

11 Denmark

First scorer: Jan Molby, August 25, 1992

Top scorer: Christian Eriksen 51

Total scorers: 35

12 Holland

First scorer: Michel Vonk, August 29, 1992

Top scorer: Robin Van Persie 144

Total scorers: 89

Manchester City defender Vonk is a surprising first name for a nation rich in attacking talent.

13 Zimbabwe

First scorer: Peter Ndlovu, September 2, 1992

Top scorer: Peter Ndlovu 34

Total scorers: 2

14 Trinidad & Tobago

First scorer: Dwight Yorke, September 5, 1992

Top scorer: Dwight Yorke 123

Total scorers: 6

15 Jamaica

First scorer: Robbie Earle, September 5, 1992

Top scorer: Jason Euell 56

Total scorers: 23

Earle’s call-up, qualifying through his parents, came five years after this goal.

16 Russia

First scorer: Andrei Kanchelskis, September 6, 1992

Top scorer: Andrei Kanchelskis 42

Total scorers: 5

17 Israel

Ronny Rosenthal was Israel’s first scorer (PA)

First scorer: Ronny Rosenthal, September 19, 1992

Top scorer: Yossi Benayoun 31

Total scorers: 11

18 United States

First scorer: Roy Wegerle, October 3, 1992

Top scorer: Clint Dempsey 57

Total scorers: 22

19 Spain

First scorer: Nayim, October 31, 1992

Top scorer: Fernando Torres 85

Total scorers: 75

20 Bulgaria

First scorer: Bontcho Guentchev, December 28, 1992

Top scorer: Dimitar Berbatov 94

Total scorers: 7

21 Iceland

First scorer: Toddy Orlygsson, January 16, 1993

Top scorer: Gylfi Sigurdsson 60

Total scorers: 14

22 Canada

First scorer: Frank Yallop, January 27, 1993

Top scorer: Tomasz Radzinski 35

Total scorers: 7

23 St Kitts & Nevis

First scorer: Bobby Bowry, February 10, 1993

Top scorer: Bobby Bowry 1

Total scorers: 1

24 Nigeria

First scorer: Efan Ekoku, April 9, 1993

Top scorer: Yakubu Aiyegbeni 95

Total scorers: 30

Ekoku made it 24 nations on the scoresheet in the first Premier League season.

25 Germany

Uwe Rosler celebrates a goal for Manchester City (Michael Stephens/PA)

First scorer: Uwe Rosler, March 29, 1994

Top scorer: Mesut Ozil 32

Total scorers: 35

26 Romania

First scorer: Dan Petrescu, August 20, 1994

Top scorer: Dan Petrescu 23

Total scorers: 9

27 South Africa

First scorer: Phil Masinga, August 27, 1994

Top scorer: Benni McCarthy 37

Total scorers: 8

28 Uruguay

First scorer: Adrian Paz, October 29, 1994

Top scorer: Luis Suarez 69

Total scorers: 14

29 Belgium

Philippe Albert, right, opened Belgium’s account (Owen Humphreys/PA)

First scorer: Philippe Albert, December 10, 1994

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku 113

Total scorers: 35

30 Ghana

First scorer: Tony Yeboah, February 22, 1995

Top scorer: Tony Yeboah 24

Total scorers: 12

Ex-Leeds striker Yeboah produced some memorable efforts.

31 Switzerland

First scorer: Marc Hottiger, April 1, 1995

Top scorer: Xherdan Shaqiri 22

Total scorers: 14

32 Brazil

First scorer: Isaias, August 30, 1995

Top scorer: Roberto Firmino 56

Total scorers: 54

33 Serbia

First scorer: Savo Milosevic, September 9, 1995

Top scorer: Savo Milosevic 29

Total scorers: 18

34 Finland

First scorer: Mixu Paatelainen, October 14, 1995

Top scorer: Mikael Forssell 34

Total scorers: 11

35 Georgia

First scorer: Georgi Kinkladze, November 25, 1995

Top scorer: Temuri Ketsbaia 8

Total scorers: 4

36 Australia

First scorer: Robbie Slater, December 2, 1995

Top scorer: Mark Viduka 92

Total scorers: 15

37 Portugal

First scorer: Dani, February 12, 1996

Top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo 84

Total scorers: 35

38 Barbados

First scorer: Greg Goodridge, February 17, 1996

Top scorer: Emmerson Boyce 11

Total scorers: 2

39 Colombia

First scorer: Faustino Asprilla, February 24, 1996

Top scorer: Juan Pablo Angel 44

Total scorers: 12

The unpredictable Asprilla was a popular figure at Newcastle.

40 Italy

Fabrizio Ravanelli celebrates one of his three debut goals for Middlesbrough (Dave Kendall/PA)

First scorer: Fabrizio Ravanelli, August 17, 1996

Top scorer: Paolo Di Canio 66

Total scorers: 49

41 Czech Republic

First scorer: Karel Poborsky, September 7, 1996

Top scorer: Patrik Berger 38

Total scorers: 11

42 Croatia

First scorer: Aljosa Asanovic, September 14, 1996

Top scorer: Nikica Jelavic 29

Total scorers: 19

43 Greece

First scorer: Giorgos Donis, September 21, 1996

Top scorer: Stelios Giannakopoulos 20

Total scorers: 10

44 Turkey

First scorer: Muzzy Izzet, November 16, 1996

Top scorer: Muzzy Izzet 34

Total scorers: 11

45 Slovakia

First scorer: Vladimir Kinder, March 5, 1997

Top scorer: Szilard Nemeth 23

Total scorers: 7

46 Costa Rica

First scorer: Paulo Wanchope, April 5, 1997

Top scorer: Paulo Wanchope 50

Total scorers: 4

47 North Macedonia

First scorer: Georgi Hristov, August 27, 1997

Top scorer: Georgi Hristov 4

Total scorers: 1

48 Guyana

First scorer: Carl Cort, September 23, 1997

Top scorer: Carl Cort 28

Total scorers: 1

49 Liberia

First scorer: Christopher Wreh, March 11, 1998

Top scorer: George Weah 4

Total scorers: 2

50 Algeria

First scorer: Moussa Saib, May 2, 1998

Top scorer: Riyad Mahrez 53

Total scorers: 11

Saib made it a half-century when he scored for Tottenham against Wimbledon.

51 Argentina

First scorer: Horacio Carbonari, November 16, 1998

Top scorer: Sergio Aguero 180

Total scorers: 43

52 Peru

Nolberto Solano, left, and Temuri Ketsbaia got Peru and Georgia respectively on the list (Owen Humphreys/PA)

First scorer: Nolberto Solano, November 28, 1998

Top scorer: Nolberto Solano 49

Total scorers: 4

53 Ivory Coast

First scorer: Ibrahima Bakayoko, December 12, 1998

Top scorer: Didier Drogba 104

Total scorers: 23

54 Morocco

First scorer: Hassan Kachloul, December 19, 1998

Top scorer: Hassan Kachloul 16

Total scorers: 14

55 Latvia

First scorer: Marians Pahars, April 17, 1999

Top scorer: Marians Pahars 42

Total scorers: 2

56 Guinea

First scorer: Titi Camara, August 7, 1999

Top scorer: Titi Camara 9

Total scorers: 3

57 Cameroon

Marc-Vivien Foe, centre, is fondly remembered at Manchester City and West Ham (Jon Super/PA)

First scorer: Marc-Vivien Foe, November 21, 1999

Top scorer: Joseph-Desire Job 16

Total scorers: 16

The late Foe’s place in his country’s Premier League history is forever secured.

58 Mali

First scorer: Fredi Kanoute, March 26, 2000

Top scorer: Fredi Kanoute 43

Total scorers: 11

59 Chile

First scorer: Javier Margas, April 22, 2000

Top scorer: Alexis Sanchez 63

Total scorers: 9

60 Paraguay

First scorer: Diego Gavilan, April 29, 2000

Top scorer: Roque Santa Cruz 26

Total scorers: 6

61 Ukraine

First scorer: Sergei Rebrov, September 5, 2000

Top scorer: Sergei Rebrov 10

Total scorers: 4

62 Bermuda

Shaun Goater celebrates scoring for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

First scorer: Shaun Goater, December 9, 2000

Top scorer: Shaun Goater

Total scorers: 1

63 Gibraltar

First scorer: Danny Higginbotham, March 16, 2002

Top scorer: Danny Higginbotham 9

Total scorers: 1

Gibraltar’s first Premier League goal was back-dated to before they were recognised as a FIFA member nation, with long-time top-flight defender Higginbotham qualifying through a grandmother to win three caps in 2013 and 2014.

64 Democratic Republic of the Congo

First scorer: Lomana Lua Lua, April 13, 2002

Top scorer: Lomana Lua Lua 24

Total scorers: 9

65 Senegal

El-Hadji Diouf opened Senegal’s account (Rebecca Naden/PA)

First scorer: El-Hadji Diouf, August 24, 2002

Top scorer: Sadio Mane 77

Total scorers: 27

66 Grenada

First scorer: Jason Roberts, August 27, 2002

Top scorer: Jason Roberts 36

Total scorers: 2

67 Japan

First scorer: Junichi Inamoto, September 11, 2002

Top scorer: Shinji Okazaki 14

Total scorers: 6

Inamoto’s 69th-minute strike for Fulham against Spurs helped Japan pip the next nation on the list by just one minute…

68 Ecuador

First scorer: Ulises De La Cruz, September 11, 2002

Top scorer: Antonio Valencia 24

Total scorers: 6

…De La Cruz scored in the 70th minute of Aston Villa’s win over Charlton.

69 China

First scorer: Sun Jihai, October 26, 2002

Top scorer: Sun Jihai 3

Total scorers: 2

70 Antigua & Barbuda

First scorer: Dexter Blackstock, November 13, 2004

Top scorer: Mikele Leigertwood 2

Total scorers: 2

71 Egypt

Mido was prolific in his early Premier League years (Owen Humphreys/PA)

First scorer: Mido, February 5, 2005

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah 70

Total scorers: 8

72 Hungary

First scorer: Zoltan Gera, September 17, 2005

Top scorer: Zoltan Gera 17

Total scorers: 3

73 Tunisia

First scorer: Radhi Jaidi, October 2, 2005

Top scorer: Radhi Jaidi 8

Total scorers: 3

74 Belarus

Aleksandr Hleb, right, celebrates scoring for Arsenal (David Davies/PA)

First scorer: Aleksandr Hleb, January 14, 2006

Top scorer: Aleksandr Hleb 8

Total scorers: 1

75 Mexico

First scorer: Jared Borgetti, January 21, 2006

Top scorer: Javier Hernandez 53

Total scorers: 6

76 Austria

First scorer: Emanuel Pogatetz, January 31, 2006

Top scorer: Marko Arnautovic 43

Total scorers: 8

Amazingly, Austria’s first two scorers opened their accounts on the same night – Paul Scharner followed within half an hour of Pogatetz’s goal.

77 Togo

First scorer: Emmanuel Adebayor, February 4, 2006

Top scorer: Emmanuel Adebayor 97

Total scorers: 2

78 South Korea

First scorer: Park Ji-sung, April 9, 2006

Top scorer: Son Heung-min 49

Total scorers: 7

79 Congo

First scorer: Christopher Samba, March 17, 2007

Top scorer: Christopher Samba 16

Total scorers: 2

80 Iran

First scorer: Andranik Teymourian, April 7, 2007

Top scorer: Ashkan Dejagah 5

Total scorers: 3

81 Gabon

Daniel Cousin, centre, heads Gabon’s first Premier League goal. Hull’s opponents Arsenal would later benefit from his compatriot Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goals (Sean Dempsey/PA)

First scorer: Daniel Cousin, September 27, 2008

Top scorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 46

Total scorers: 4

82 Honduras

First scorer: Maynor Figueroa, January 11, 2009

Top scorer: Maynor Figueroa 4

Total scorers: 3

83 Slovenia

First scorer: Robert Koren, January 17, 2009

Top scorer: Robert Koren 3

Total scorers: 2

84 Angola

First scorer: Manucho, March 4, 2009

Top scorer: Manucho 2

Total scorers: 1

85 New Zealand

First scorer: Ryan Nelsen, April 26, 2009

Top scorer: Chris Wood 31

Total scorers: 3

86 Benin

First scorer: Stephane Sessegnon, April 23, 2011

Top scorer: Stephane Sessegnon 25

Total scorers: 3

87 Bosnia & Herzegovina

Edin Dzeko enjoyed a prolific spell at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

First scorer: Edin Dzeko, April 25, 2011

Top scorer: Edin Dzeko 50

Total scorers: 4

88 Montenegro

First scorer: Stefan Savic, October 1, 2011

Top scorer: Stevan Jovetic 8

Total scorers: 3

89 Burundi

First scorer: Gael Bigirimana, December 3, 2012

Top scorer: Saido Berahino 23

Total scorers: 2

Berahino’s switch of international allegiance swelled the African nation’s tally significantly.

90 Sierra Leone

First scorer: Kei Kamara, February 23, 2013

Top scorer: Kei Kamara 1

Total scorers: 1

91 Curacao

First scorer: Leandro Bacuna, September 28, 2013

Top scorer: Leandro Bacuna 6

Total scorers: 3

92 Venezuela

First scorer: Fernando Amorebieta, April 26, 2014

Top scorer: Salomon Rondon 35

Total scorers: 2

93 Kenya

Victor Wanyama, right, has scored Premier League goals for Southampton and Tottenham (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

First scorer: Victor Wanyama, September 20, 2014

Top scorer: Victor Wanyama 10

Total scorers: 1

94 Burkina Faso

First scorer: Bertrand Traore, February 13, 2016

Top scorer: Bertrand Traore 2

Total scorers: 1

95 Gambia

First scorer: Modou Barrow, March 12, 2016

Top scorer: Modou Barrow 1

Total scorers: 1

96 Armenia

First scorer: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, December 11, 2016

Top scorer: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 13

Total scorers: 1

97 Equatorial Guinea

First scorer: Pedro Obiang, February 4, 2017

Top scorer: Pedro Obiang 3

Total scorers: 1

Then-West Ham midfielder Obiang switched allegiance from Spain.

98 Estonia

First scorer: Ragnar Klavan, January 1, 2018

Top scorer: Ragnar Klavan 1

Total scorers: 1

99 Cuba

First scorer: Onel Hernandez, October 27, 2019

Top scorer: Onel Hernandez 1

Total scorers: 1

100 Tanzania

Mbwana Samatta, centre, makes history with a goal on his Premier League debut (Mark Kerton/PA)

First scorer: Mbwana Samatta, February 1, 2020

Top scorer: Mbwana Samatta 1

Total scorers: 1