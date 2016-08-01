McCarthy to challenge Forster at Southampton

Southampton have confirmed the signing of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Alex McCarthy on a three-year deal.

McCarthy will provide competition for England keeper Fraser Forster at St Mary's Stadium, having performed back-up roles at QPR and Palace over the past two seasons.

Having struggled to usurp Wayne Hennessey at Selhurst Park last term, Steve Mandanda's arrival hit his chances further but the 26-year-old is excited about his latest move.

Shame it didn't work out at Palace but I will have fond memories of the incredible atmosphere. Good luck to everyone involved at the club!August 1, 2016

"I'm over the moon to join a club like this," McCarthy said. "The club is known for producing young players and they've had successful seasons.



"There's the Europa League to look forward to this season, so there's going to be a lot of games.



"With the stature of the club, I'm honoured to be here and I'm looking forward to getting working with everyone."

Saints director of football Les Reed added: "We now have two quality English goalkeepers who have both represented the country at international level.



"I am confident that Fraser will soon be England's number one, and in Alex we have a young player who has already had a taste of the England senior squad, as well as excellent experience at Under-21 level.



"Working with Dave Watson, our keepers can only get better and, who knows, we could have two Saints stoppers at the World Cup in two years' time."