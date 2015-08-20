McClaren excited by Thauvin arrival
The latest arrival at St James' Park has been hailed as the "perfect signing" by Steve McClaren.
Steve McClaren has branded Florian Thauvin as the "perfect signing" for Newcastle United after the winger completed his switch from Marseille.
Thauvin, 22, agreed a five-year deal at St James' Park on Wednesday, becoming McClaren's fifth signing after Georginio Wijnaldum, Ivan Toney, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Chancel Mbemba.
"Florian was brought to my attention when I first came to the club," McClaren told Newcastle's official website.
"He is a player the club have been watching for a long time and I am delighted that we have been able to sign him.
"Florian will get the fans excited by scoring goals and putting goals on a plate for other people. He certainly has the potential and capabilities to do that, and we are excited about him coming in.
"He is a perfect signing for this club - someone who is young, with great potential and is one of the best young players in Europe. He plays in a position which we have been looking for - we have been trying to get a genuine winger in.
"He is an exciting, creative talent who can score goals and make assists, and we believe he will have a very bright future at Newcastle."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.