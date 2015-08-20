McClaren excited by Thauvin arrival

Steve McClaren has branded Florian Thauvin as the "perfect signing" for Newcastle United after the winger completed his switch from Marseille.

Thauvin, 22, agreed a five-year deal at St James' Park on Wednesday, becoming McClaren's fifth signing after Georginio Wijnaldum, Ivan Toney, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Chancel Mbemba.

"Florian was brought to my attention when I first came to the club," McClaren told Newcastle's official website.

"He is a player the club have been watching for a long time and I am delighted that we have been able to sign him.

"Florian will get the fans excited by scoring goals and putting goals on a plate for other people. He certainly has the potential and capabilities to do that, and we are excited about him coming in.

"He is a perfect signing for this club - someone who is young, with great potential and is one of the best young players in Europe. He plays in a position which we have been looking for - we have been trying to get a genuine winger in.

"He is an exciting, creative talent who can score goals and make assists, and we believe he will have a very bright future at Newcastle."