McClaren pleads for patience at Newcastle

Newcastle United head coach Steve McClaren has called for patience in improving the situation at St James' Park - stating his belief that a change in philosophy will bring results.

McClaren's side have made a dreadful start to his first season at the helm, taking just two points from six Premier League games before crashing out of the League Cup to Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Former Derby County boss McClaren was the man tasked with improving fortunes on Tyneside after Newcastle flirted with relegation under Alan Pardew and John Carver in recent seasons.

And McClaren maintains current form is a side-effect of the overall upheaval taking place at the club.

"We sit down with these players and if necessary, read the riot act, if necessary, congratulate, build up confidence - we do it every game," he told reporters ahead of Saturday's home clash with champions Chelsea.

"Wednesday's game was no different. It’s what we do. The key thing that we have talked about is that we are going through change and change is painful, it's hard, it's tough.

"Some people don't like change, it takes them out of their comfort zone.

"Everybody has been clamouring for change and that's what we bring. That’s why I'm here.

"Why are we wanting change? Because we've won five games in 32.

"We are changing a lot, the philosophy, the culture, standards, training. Some adapt quickly, some don't but it's necessary change."