McClaren slams 'worst performance of the season'

Steve McClaren branded Newcastle United's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City as their "worst performance" of the Premier League season.

Newcastle were never in the running at St James' Park as Claudio Ranieri's side dominated proceedings, goals from Jamie Vardy, Leonardo Ulloa and Shinji Okazaki securing the win that sent them top of the table.

While boos rang out from the stands, McClaren cut an equally frustrated figure on the touchline as the hosts struggled to get any momentum, with Kasper Schmeichel rarely troubled.

"Very disappointing, I think that's our worst performance of the season," said the Newcastle boss.

"In the last five or six games we had seen progression, I said we were going to get setbacks on the way before we get consistency and today was a perfect example of that.

"I thought Leicester were excellent, it shows the example of a team who a year ago were near the bottom of the league and are now at the top of the league, shows how quickly it can change."

He added: "They are a well-drilled unit, played as a team and you don't get to the top of the league unless you are that.

"[Aleksandar] Mitrovic had a chance just after half-time, but there wasn't much after that and they deserved to win.

"I think we got exactly what we deserved, which was nothing. It was never going to be easy, now the reaction from the team is important."