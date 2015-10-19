McClaren turns attention to Wear-Tyne derby after Norwich thumping

Steve McClaren is keen for his Newcastle United players to repeat their drought-breaking heroics in the Wear-Tyne derby against Sunderland.

McClaren's wait for a first Premier League win in charge of Newcastle ended at the ninth time of asking in sensational style, with a 6-2 romp against Norwich City at St James' Park.

The former England manager conceded to feeling relief after watching his side finally break their duck but they remain in the relegation zone ahead of the match against fierce rivals and bottom club Sunderland.

McClaren told a media conference: "Relief? Yes. But then I'm now thinking we have to prepare and do it again next week. The feeling is very short. Football is about momentum. You can have it the other way which we have had.

"We never got too down after Man City [Newcastle's 6-1 thrashing before the October international break]. Or too high. There is a long way to go and lots of work to do but this showed the potential. It showed the supporters what we are capable of doing.

"We shake everyone's hands, and we say well done, and prepare next week for a big, big game. We need to keep it going.

"We showed what we are capable of doing. We have been calm and vocal and focused in our support for the players.

"You need that first win. Behind the scenes it is a huge relief. It showed our capabilities. We have been sensing that."

Georginio Wijnaldum stole the show against Norwich, becoming the second Newcastle player after club icon Alan Shearer to score four times in a Premier League match.

The Netherlands international will try to focus on the Sunderland game but conceded that he will allow himself time to dwell on a magnificent achievement.

"What I will do now is enjoy the moment and next week I will focus on Sunderland," Wijnaldum said, as quoted by the Newcastle Evening Chronicle.

"As I say, it's not normal to score four goals in a game.

"I will try, but it will be hard. These are special moments in your career. Every game is different, but I focus on that.

"I will work hard because I start on zero. I'll look to create chances and goals."