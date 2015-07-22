McClaren's Newcastle embarrassed by third-tier US club

Newcastle United slumped to a shocking 4-3 loss to Portland Timbers' feeder side, in a flattering scoreline for Steve McClaren's men.

The Premier League side went ahead in the sixth minute via Georginio Wijnaldum, but Portland Timbers II struck back emphatically - firing in three goals prior to half-time.

Newcastle then trailed 4-1 with 20 minutes to play, before a quick-fire Rolando Aarons double gave them a chance to salvage something late - but there was no equaliser forthcoming much to the hosting fans' delight at Providence Park.

Aarons was the creator of Wijnaldum's opener early, working a ball in from the left side of the park to find the Dutchman who finished.

It marked the former PSV's man first goal for the club in what was his first start.

But from there, it was all the Timbers - Abdul Fatawu Safiu scoring the equaliser seven minutes later, before Anthony Manning headed home from Michael Nanchoff's free-kick in the 23rd minute.

Taylor Peay scored from close range on the half-hour mark, before Nick Besler nodded a fourth in from Jeanderson's cross.

Aarons lit the match up with two quick goals - one via an overhead kick - but it would be in vain result-wise, as Newcastle's pre-season record slipped to two wins and two losses.