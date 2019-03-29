McGinn keen to build on Northern Ireland success

Niall McGinn is looking to continue his momentum for Aberdeen after netting his first home international goal for Northern Ireland.

The wide player struck in the 2-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Estonia last week after scoring in his previous two matches for Aberdeen.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Hearts, McGinn said: “To get my first goal at Windsor Park was very special. It is something that has always been at the back of my mind.

“I have played a lot of football for Northern Ireland and I have scored some important goals for Northern Ireland, but they have all been away from home.

“It meant a lot to me. It was a place where I always wanted to score, in front of my own fans. Thankfully I now have that monkey off my back.

“So it was a great feeling and great the fact it helped us to an important win.

“I remember when I was 14 or 15, I was a ball boy at a game there. Further down the line you never think you will be there scoring.

“It was an incredible feeling. It is a great stadium and there is always a great atmosphere. It does help your confidence massively.

“Scoring against Rangers and then Livingston, I was feeling good and had a spring in my step and the manager (Michael O’Neill) recognised that and gave me the go ahead to play. So it was pleasing to repay him by getting the win and the three points to start the group strongly.”

McGinn, who helped his national team win both of their opening qualifiers, is looking for a strong end to the season after admitting “niggling injuries” had disrupted his rhythm.

“I am feeling good, I am feeling fit and strong and when you are scoring goals that always helps your confidence,” he said.

“So the last couple of weeks have been very good and I want to keep that form going, keep chipping in with goals here and there and also get some assists as well, which is important to my game. If I can do that then hopefully I can stay in the team.”