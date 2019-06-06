McKay signs new deal with Ross County
Billy McKay has signed a new two-year contract with Ladbrokes Premiership newcomers Ross County.
The striker hit 20 goals in 34 games for Championship winners County last season before a broken arm ended his season in late February.
Their promotion was a welcome boost for the 30-year-old after suffering relegation in four consecutive seasons with Wigan, Dundee United, Inverness and County.
Co-manager Steven Ferguson told the club’s website: “We are delighted to secure Billy’s services. He is a proven goalscorer and on the back of 20 goals last season we feel he will be an important part of our journey in the Premiership.”
