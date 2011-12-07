McLeish sweats on extent of Jenas injury

Jenas joined the Villa Park outfit at the end of the summer transfer window on a season-long deal but was stretchered off during the 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

It was only the 28-year-old’s third appearance of an injury-hit season, with the midfielder suffering from a similar problem earlier in the campaign.

McLeish admitted it isn’t looking good for Jenas, and the Scot is waiting for Spurs to confirm the seriousness of the injury.

“I am bound by the fact Jermaine is not an Aston Villa

player to reveal any news about him,” he told the club's official website.

“We have left it in the hands of Tottenham and they will probably make a statement later on. So obviously it's not good news.

“I think Jermaine has ruptured his Achilles and that will take some time to sort out.

“It's for Tottenham to say what will happen as they are the parent club.

“We just hadn't got started with him at all and it's been very frustrating for both parties. But it must be hellish for Jermaine.”



