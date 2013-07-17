McQueen expects Rooney departure

Chelsea are thought to be ready to pay £10million and offload one of their current crop of players in order to bring the England international to London.

The 27-year-old was apparently less than impressed with new United manager David Moyes suggesting he would not be first choice next season.

Chelsea appear keen to take advantage of Rooney's fractious relationship with the champions' hierarchy, with the striker also having submitted a transfer request last season, and McQueen thinks he will eventually leave Old Trafford.

"Wayne Rooney is looking for a way out of Manchester United, and I think he will get one," McQueen told Sky Sports News.

"It seems to me that the player has got his mind made up that he wants to leave Old Trafford."

McQueen believes a move for Rooney would be a big boost to Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League crown.

However, the Scot insisted that the former Everton man has no chance of experiencing the same level of success that he has enjoyed at United.

"Manchester United did something similar last season (signing Robin van Persie from Arsenal) and it won them the title, and I think it would enhance Chelsea's chances of taking the Premier League from Manchester United," he added.

"I don't care where he goes, he's won five Premier League titles and he's not going to win that (away from United).