Medel agent in Cardiff to discuss Inter deal

The Chile international impressed at the World Cup and Inter have made no secret of their desire to lure him to San Siro from Cardiff City.

Cardiff only signed Medel in August last year, but he was unable to prevent the Welsh club being relegated from the Premier League.

An agreement for his transfer is yet to be reached, but Medel's representative Fernando Felicevich is now in the Welsh capital in the hopes of thrashing out a deal.

"We are on a mission in Cardiff and I can say that at this moment negotiations are ongoing," Felicevich told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We are discussing the details of the affair."

Medel made 35 appearances in all competitions for Cardiff last season.