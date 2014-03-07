Meier pens new three-year Frankfurt deal

The 31-year-old - who is the club's top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with six goals - was in the final year of his contract.

But he will now remain at the Commerzbank Arena until 2017 after rejecting the overtures of other suitors and agreeing to prolong his stay.

"Eintracht Frankfurt was my first contact point from the start," Meier told the club's official website.

"I decided, despite several other offers, to extend my contract here for three more years. That was a matter close to my heart."

Meier's long-term future had been thrown into doubt after his representative Paul Koutsoliakos revealed that there was no hurry on a new deal in January.

The new contract provides a boost to a club that has struggled in the German top flight this season, with the team sitting just six points clear of the relegation zone.

Earlier this week, head coach Armin Veh announced his intention to depart his role at the end of the campaign.