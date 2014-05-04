Mel: Wenger would have been sacked in Spain

Under Wenger's tenure, Arsenal have not won a trophy since the 2005 FA Cup and, while Mel appreciates the veteran coach's philosophy, the Spaniard is unsure whether such a barren run at such a big club would have been accepted in his home country.

Arsenal could end their wait for a trophy when they take on Hull in this year's FA Cup final on May 17, otherwise the drought will stretch beyond nine years.

As Gerardo Martino looks set to be sacked by Barcelona at the end of his first campaign in charge, which looks likely to be trophy-less, Mel reckons Wenger has been fortunate to survive so long.

"I don't think Arsene would have survived in Spain," the 51-year-old Spaniard said on Saturday.

"Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid is a good example. Three months ago he was under real pressure and now they are in the Champions League final.

"In Spain, England and Germany it is always the same, the head coach lives for the results.

"But I'm not surprised Arsene is still in a job as I agree with Arsenal. He has a good philosophy."

West Brom will take on Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates.