Melbourne City 2 Newcastle Jets 3: Trifunovic seals remarkable comeback

Two late goals from Milos Trifunovic moved Newcastle Jets top of the A-League with a remarkable 3-2 victory at Melbourne City.

City were cruising at 2-0 up at AAMI Park on Friday, with goals from Aaron Mooy and Stefan Mauk putting the hosts in complete command inside the opening 22 minutes.

But the Jets, who beat City's local rivals Melbourne Victory last week, fought back superbly, with Ben Kantarovski pulling a goal back around the hour mark.

Trifunovic then took centre stage, with the Serbian forward equalising from the penalty spot 16 minutes from time.

And the 31-year-old completed the turnaround five minutes later to move the Jets top of the pile for 24 hours at least, with Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar both in action on Saturday.