Melbourne City 3 Brisbane Roar 1: Stirring comeback puts hosts top

Melbourne City came from behind to beat leaders Brisbane Roar 3-1 and usurp them at the top of the A-League on Friday.

Dimitri Petratos had given the visiting Roar a first-half lead with a stunning left-footed strike from outside of the penalty area.

The match turned, though, when Josh Hingert was given a second yellow card on 54 minutes for tugging back Bruno Fornaroli and conceding a penalty.

Aaron Mooy confidently converted from the spot and Anthony Caceres headed home with nine minutes to go to put City in front.

Nick Fitzgerald then sealed the victory three minutes later as he headed in a rebound after Fornaroli's free-kick had cannoned off the crossbar.

The win, City's fourth in five games, puts them top of the table on goal difference, while John Aloisi's men – who have now lost three straight away games – slip to third.