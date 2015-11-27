Melbourne City 5 Perth Glory 1: Five-star City storm to victory

A dazzling display from Aaron Mooy inspired Melbourne City to a resounding 5-1 A-League win over Perth Glory at AAMI Park.

The hosts raced into a 3-0 lead after 35 minutes thanks to headers from Erik Paartalu and Connor Chapman, both laid on by Mooy, before the midfielder released Corey Gameiro down the right and the winger cut the ball back for Bruno Fornaroli to slot home his sixth of the season.

Sidnei converted Nebojsa Marinkovic's corner in first-half stoppage time to briefly ignite Perth's hopes but those were extinguished when Harry Novillo slammed past Ante Covic after 53 minutes.

Perth are now on a winless run of five matches and they had defender Aryn Williams sent off eight minutes from time for pulling back Stefan Mauk in the box and Mooy, who had once again supplied the pass, stepped up to convert.

City climb up to fifth in the standings while Perth languish second bottom.