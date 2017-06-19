Melbourne City appoint former Wigan and United boss Joyce

A-League side Melbourne City have turned to former Wigan Athletic manager and Manchester United reserve team boss Warren Joyce as their new head coach.

City confirmed Joyce's appointment on Monday as the Australian side – bankrolled by the City Football Group – returned for pre-season training.

Assistant Michael Valkanis had been head coach until the end of last season as City lost in the elimination finals following John van 't Schip's resignation in January.

Joyce, 52, arrives in Melbourne after he was sacked by Wigan in March less than four months following his appointment, having spent eight years with United's reserves at Old Trafford.

"I am delighted to be joining Melbourne City Football Club at this time in its evolution," Joyce said.

"The people at the club, their vision and their values together with the opportunity to help develop and build this team to its full potential, meant that this was an offer which was impossible to turn down. I can't wait to get started."

Straight to work! New Head Coach Warren Joyce is leading the boys on the first day of pre-season June 19, 2017

City vice-chairman Simon Pearce added: "In Warren Joyce, we have a manager with a long and distinguished footballing career, who has proved himself, in many different environments, as both a pragmatic manager and a versatile, driven coach.

"His career achievements, and the many coaching partnerships he has had in the past, suggest an ideal cultural and tactical fit for Melbourne City."