Melbourne City looms large for Lampard

Spain forward Villa is confirmed to play 10 matches for the Manchester City-owned Melbourne City before arriving at MLS outfit New York City, another brother club of the Premier League champions.

And Lampard, who announced in June he would be leaving Stamford Bridge after a 13-year stay, looks poised to follow Villa's path, having already agreed a deal to join the MLS in May.

However, the A-League leg of his journey is understood to have become a very real proposition, and former Chelsea team-mate and ex-Australia international Mark Schwarzer revealed Lampard inquired about Melbourne.

"All I can say is that he did ask me about Melbourne Heart. He did ask me what Melbourne was like and what Melbourne Heart was like," Schwarzer said, as reported by the Mirror.

"I said Sydney was the best place to live. But I spoke very highly of Melbourne. I actually love Melbourne. It's a great city. I told him how passionate in particular the Victorians are with their sport.

"There is huge potential in the game in Australia and it would be unbelievable if he went to Australia. I said to him that he would love living there. It's a great place to live.

"He walked away with that and I know what he's like. So we will see."