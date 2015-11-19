Melbourne Victory 2 Central Coast Mariners 1: Finkler at the double as champions go top

Gui Finkler's superb quick-fire first-half double sent champions Melbourne Victory top of the A-League with a 2-1 win over Central Coast Mariners.

The hosts wrapped up a fifth consecutive victory in all competitions, with Matt Sim's late consolation doing little to dampen celebrations at AAMI Park.

Brazilian Finkler opened the scoring after 16 minutes, collecting a back-heeled return pass from Oliver Bozanic before finding the bottom corner.

He added to his tally three minutes later with a fine long-range free-kick, while Sim's 89th-minute header failed to spark a late Mariners comeback.