Melbourne Victory 2 Newcastle Jets 1: Berisha strike boosts leaders Sydney

Besart Berisha struck a second-half winner as Melbourne Victory edged Newcastle Jets 2-1 in Friday's A-League clash at AAMI Park.

The 32-year-old steered home eight minutes after the break to give the home side the win after Jason Hoffman had cancelled out Kosta Barbarouses' opener.

Mark Milligan missed the chance to make it 3-1 from the penalty spot, but Victory held out for a win that gives leaders Sydney FC the chance to move eight points clear at the top when they face Perth Glory on Saturday.

Barbarouses stylishly curled home from Jason Geria's low cross to give Kevin Muscat's side the lead 33 minutes in, but Hoffman burst through the defence before slotting beneath goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas to level the scores before the break.

Berisha's clever finish from inside the penalty area put Victory back in front and they survived some late pressure to claim a first home win of the season, despite Milligan's tame penalty being saved by the legs of Glen Moss.

The result takes them above rivals Melbourne City and to within seven points of second-place Jets, who remain five points behind Sydney, having played a game more.