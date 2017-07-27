Mendy doubtful for Premier League opener
Pep Guardiola expects a thigh injury to keep Benjamin Mendy out of Manchester City's Premier League opener with Brighton and Hove Albion.
Manchester City new recruit Benjamin Mendy is unlikely to be ready for the start of the Premier League season as he struggles with a thigh injury.
City broke the world-record fee for a defender by splashing out a reported £52million for to sign Mendy from Monaco this month, the left-back following on the heels of Kyle Walker's big-money move from Tottenham and the capture of Danilo from Real Madrid.
The 23-year-old signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium after impressing for Monaco last season as they lifted the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-final.
Mendy said he was "absolutely delighted" to join City and work under Pep Guardiola, but his first outing for the club is unlikely to come for a couple of weeks due to a thigh injury.
"Unfortunately he [Mendy] is a little bit injured and is not ready for the next two or three weeks," said Guardiola after City's 4-1 International Champions Cup win over Real Madrid.
That will likely mean Mendy will miss City's Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion on August 12.
