Benjamin Mendy News and Features

Date of birth: July 17, 1994

Instagram: @benmendy23

Club(s): Le Havre II, Le Havre, Marseille II, Marseille, Monaco, Manchester City

Country: France

Signing fee: £52million

Joined Manchester City in July 2017 on a five-year deal that eclipsed the previous record for a defender, set 10 days earlier on team-mate Kyle Walker. Moved to Monaco in the summer of 2016 and helped them win the Ligue 1 title that season. Has also lifted the Premier League trophy twice with Manchester City, despite missing large chunks of both campaigns through injury. Earned his first international call-up in March 2017 and played at the 2018 World Cup.