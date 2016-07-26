Menezes replaces Bento at Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro have confirmed the appointment of former Brazil boss Mano Menezes as their new coach following the departure of Paulo Bento.

Menezes left Cruzeiro following the 2015 season to take charge of Shandong Luneng for the 2016 Chinese Super League campaign.

However, following a dismal start in the CSL, the 54-year-old resigned from Shandong in June and now returns to Belo Horizonte just seven months after his departure.

Menezes takes over from ex-Portugal head coach Bento, who left his post on Monday having only assumed the reins in May.

Bento won just four of his 15 top-flight matches at the helm and leaves the 2013 and 2014 champions languishing in 19th.

Cruzeiro face Copa Libertadores-chasing Santos in their next outing on Sunday.