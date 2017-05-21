'Merci Zizou' - Ronaldo thanks Zidane for LaLiga title

Real Madrid's wait for LaLiga glory finally came to an end and Cristiano Ronaldo was grateful to one man: Zinedine Zidane.

After watching bitter rivals Barcelona lift the trophy for the past two seasons, Madrid finally dethroned the Catalan giants and enjoyed their moment in the spotlight for the first time since 2012.

Ronaldo helped secure the title on Sunday, opening the scoring in the 2-0 victory at Malaga.

And the four-time Ballon d'Or winner took to Instagram to thank head coach Zidane, who delivered an 11th European title to Madrid in 2015-16 and has the chance to go back-to-back against Juventus on June 3 in Cardiff.

Ronaldo ended the LaLiga season with 25 goals – 12 adrift of top scorer Lionel Messi.