Merseyside duo given the all-clear to allow fans to attend final home matches

Liverpool City Council’s safety advisory group have approved reduced fan allocations of 10,000 for Liverpool and 6,500 for Everton for the clubs’ final home matches of the season.

Limited capacities will be allowed in grounds across the last two rounds of fixures on May 18/19 and May 23 to allow each club to benefit from having supporters at one home game.

After Monday’s decision Everton can welcome back fans to Goodison Park for the visit of Wolves on May 19, with Anfield’s larger capacity meaning neighbours Liverpool can have 3,500 more supporters – 10,000 being the maximum allowed – for their final game of the season against Crystal Palace the following weekend.

Liverpool and Everton fans are returning to grounds (PA)

Both clubs were the most recent in the Premier League to have supporters in their grounds as they benefited from the region being in Covid tier two in December when virtually the rest of the country was put into tier three.

Anfield hosted the last top-flight match in front of 2,000 fans on December 27, Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with West Brom, before the city lost its tier two status and shortly afterwards the country went into lockdown again in January.

Liverpool and Everton both currently have ballots running for ticket allocations.