Mertesacker back in Arsenal training
Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker could replace the injured Shkodran Mustafi over the packed festive program after returning to full training.
Gunners captain Mertesacker has not played all season due to a knee injury, but stepped up his recovery by training with his team-mates ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park.
Fellow German Mustafi's arrival from Valencia has helped Arsenal discover a new-found defensive solidity this season – only Tottenham and Chelsea have conceded fewer goals than Wenger's side.
Mustafi could miss up to five matches in the packed upcoming fixture list, after sustaining a hamstring injury in Saturday's 3-1 win over Stoke City.
But Mertesacker may be ready to fill that gap, having progressed from last week's light training with a full session.
He posted on Twitter: "It's been a long road but feels so amazing to be back training properly with the @Arsenal boys again and I feel great!"
