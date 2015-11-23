Mertesacker: Bayern win shows Arsenal can progress in Champions League

Per Mertesacker wants Arsenal to use last month's 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich as inspiration to fire their dwindling Champions League hopes.

A 5-1 thrashing in the return match at the Allianz Arena left Arsene Wenger's team needing wins from their remaining two matches against Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos to stand any chance of progressing from Group F.

Dinamo are first up at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday – the team who set Arsenal's misfiring continental efforts in motion this season with a 2-1 win in Zagreb.

"We want to remain in the Champions League for sure," Mertesacker said.

"It will be difficult for us due to our results and our performances but there is still a chance for us and we want to take it seriously.

"We beat one of the best teams in Europe at home in Bayern Munich so let's put that in our minds, be confident and put in a performance again."