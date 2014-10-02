Mertesacker confident of downing Chelsea

Danny Welbeck's fine hat-trick inspired Arsenal to a 4-1 victory over the Turkish side in the UEFA Champions League at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

And centre-back Mertesacker is now targeting three points against Jose Mourinho's men in the Premier League on Sunday.

The German is keen to eradicate memories of their last two visits to Stamford Bridge that both ended in defeat, including a 6-0 demolition last March.

"Obviously it's [beating Galatasaray] a good lift [before the Chelsea game]," Mertesacker told Arsenal's official website.

"We've got good confidence at the moment and will try and implement that into the game on Sunday.

"We know we can do better than the two consecutive seasons [there] before and I think we'll try new things on Sunday to get a better result than last year."