Mertesacker frustrated with lack of Arsenal discipline

Per Mertesacker has voiced his frustration with Arsenal's recent defending and feels they were lacking discipline in the 3-3 draw at West Ham.

Arsene Wenger's men threw away a two-goal lead at Upton Park and needed a 70th-minute equaliser from Laurent Koscielny to rescue a point after Andy Carroll's hat-trick.

The draw means third-placed Arsenal are 13 points adrift of Premier League leaders Leicester City leaving Arsene Wenger's men needing a huge swing to win the title as they have just six matches remaining.

And centre-back Mertesacker urged Arsenal to show more "desperation" in defence.

"We need discipline," Mertesacker told Arsenal Player. "We lacked a bit of that desperation at West Ham, to defend and get everyone behind the ball, even when 2-0 up.

"To come back to that level is absolutely important in the Premier League, and if you don't you will get punished.

"These details are very important to us and everyone can see it, it is obvious."

Despite the huge gap to Leicester, Mertesacker is refusing to throw in the tower.

"We want to win every single match now, to put the teams in front of us under pressure," he added. "We have got the belief we can win every single one and that is the task from now on: to concentrate on the next one.

"When something is going against us in a game, we have to focus on ourselves and not get distracted by anything else. The focus and the mindset is really important. There are fast changes, even in a single game and also throughout the stretch of the season. We have to be ready and concentrate on ourselves and our games - anything can happen in football.

"We need to be there, when there is space and teams are dropping points. But that is not our business, we are just talking about ourselves and trying to win every single game."