Messi among attacking stars in Argentina squad

Barcelona star Lionel Messi, Premier League leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero of Manchester City and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez are all included in Argentina's Copa America squad.

Argentina, who were runners-up at the World Cup last year, will face Uruguay, Paraguay and Jamaica in Group B of the Copa – which starts in June.

Angel Di Maria has struggled for form at Manchester United but has been named in the squad.

There are several other Premier League players, including Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta, Manchester United's Marcos Rojo and Tottenham's Erik Lamela.

With their attacking talent, Argentina are among the teams fancied to go all the way in Chile.

They are 14-time champions, but the last of those successes came in 1993.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mariano Andujar (Napoli), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres), Agustin Marchesin (Santos Laguna), Sergio Romero (Sampdoria).

Defenders: Milton Casco (Newell’s), Martin Demichelis (Manchester City), Federico Fernandez (Swansea City), Ezequiel Garay (Zenit), Lucas Orban (Valencia), Nicolas Otamendi (Valencia), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Facundo Roncaglia (Genoa), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Angel Di Maria (Manchester United), Fernando Gago (Boca), Erik Lamela (Tottenham), Federico Mancuello (Independiente), Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Javier Pastore (PSG), Roberto Pereyra (Juventus), Enzo Perez (Valencia), Maxi Rodriguez (Newell’s).

Forwards: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Nicolas Gaitan (Benfica), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Ezequiel Lavezzi (PSG), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Carlos Tevez (Juventus).