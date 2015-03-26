Messi attends NBA game with Argentina squad

The Barcelona superstar is in the United States with the national team, who have upcoming friendlies against El Salvador and Ecuador.

Some reports earlier this week suggested Messi would have to return to Spain after he suffered a blow to the foot in his club's 2-1 Clasico win over Real Madrid on Sunday.

However, Argentina subsequently played down those injury fears and Messi - sat between Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano - was in attendance as fellow Argentinean Luis Scola's Pacers edged the Wizards 103-101 after George Hill's two-pointer with 2.7 seconds left on the clock.