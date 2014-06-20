Messi eager to exert more influence for Argentina

The Barcelona star has come in for criticism at times for not reproducing his sensational domestic form at a major international tournament.

Messi silenced his doubters to an extent with a brilliant goal in Argentina's 2-1 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina in their Group F opener.

However, the 26-year-old produced a somewhat lacklustre first-half display, and the Argentina captain admits he needs to play higher up the pitch in order to put his stamp on the game.

"In the first half I found it difficult to get a hold of the ball and when I did I was very far from goal," Messi said.

"The truth is when I did have the ball I lost it a number of times and at other times I was playing it backwards.

"I was annoyed at not being able to play the game I had planned."

Messi's club and international team-mate Javier Mascherano is set to earn his 100th cap in the fixture, and the 30-year-old remains eager to succeed with Argentina.

"What is my secret? I live for this," he said. "I am not one of those players that makes the difference on the pitch, but more a player that sacrifices myself for the team."