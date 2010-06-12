Messi hails keeper Enyeama
JOHANNESBURG - Lionel Messi saluted a "phenomenal" display from Vincent Enyeama after the Nigeria goalkeeper produced the performance of his life to deny the Argentine forward in their Group B game on Saturday.
"The goalkeeper was phenomenal," Messi said after Argentina were limited to a 1-0 win over Nigeria at Ellis Park with Enyeama producing a series of tremendous saves to thwart the world player of the year.
"He takes all the credit. We played a great game today and created a lot of chances. We just couldn't get the second goal."
Enyeama said he needed to put on the performance of his life to deny Messi a first goal at the tournament.
"It would be my best possible performance possible performance playing against the best possible player in the world, so it was my best," Enyeama told a news conference after he was named man of the match.
Argentina's winner came from a corner which followed a superb Messi chip which Enyeama had palmed over.
Midway through the first half, in a trademark cut inside from the right, the little ace hit a curling shot to the far corner only for Enyeama to dive and turn the ball away.
Messi threatened again near the end of the half when he curled a lovely shot towards Enyeama's top right corner with the keeper again leaping to tip the ball wide.
And shortly before the end Enyeama denied Messi once more, blocking a close range shot after the Argentine forward found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
